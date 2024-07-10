Truck carrying chickens crashes on Hwy. 401 in Milton; road closures near James Snow Parkway

A transport truck carrying live chickens crashed on Highway 401 in Milton on July 10, 2024
A transport truck carrying live chickens crashed on Highway 401 in Milton on July 10, 2024. (X/OPP)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 10, 2024 7:27 am.

Last Updated July 10, 2024 7:58 am.

Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the area just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the 401, leading to the truck spilling its load. Police say some chickens died while live ones were seen roaming the highway.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The HOV lanes are closed on both sides of the highway near James Snow Parkway.

The left lane was also closed on the eastbound 401 but reopened around 8 a.m.

Police say drivers can expect heavy delays in the area as the road closures are expected to last several hours.

Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles
Cormorants have taken over the Toronto Islands. The reason? Two bald eagles

Officials with the Toronto Regional Conservation Authority (TRCA) say an effort to remove thousands of cormorants from the Toronto Islands was going well until two bald eagles showed up over the winter. Though...

2h ago

Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day
Ford, Bethlenfalvy to speak as LCBO strike enters 6th day

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy are scheduled to hold a press conference this morning as a strike impacting thousands of LCBO employees enters its sixth day. Ford and...

24m ago

Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment
Male teen critically injured in shooting inside North York apartment

An 18-year-old is fighting for his life in hospital after a shooting inside a North York apartment unit. Police were called to Downsview Park and Stanley Greene Boulevards just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday...

2h ago

'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats

Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and...

4h ago

2:30
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario
Hurricane Beryl to bring torrential downpours to southern Ontario

Torrential downpours are expected Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl hit southern Ontario. Weather Specialist Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

3h ago

2:37
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management
Politicians hit LCBO picket lines as Ford government pens new letter to management

As Tina Yazdani reports, politicians hit the LCBO picket lines Tuesday to support workers, as Ontario's finance minister penned a new letter to LCBO management, promising to support them through the alcohol expansion this fall.

13h ago

2:50
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands
Cormorant's taking over the Toronto Islands

After eagles moved into the Toronto Islands efforts to safely remove cormorants from the islands slowed down. That led to the population to spike. Brandon Rowe speaks with the TRCA to find out what it is doing about it

14h ago

2:54
Congestion issues rise as Mayor Olivia Chow marks one year in office
Congestion issues rise as Mayor Olivia Chow marks one year in office

Toronto traffic has emerged as a top issue, including problems associated with the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister sits down with Chow to assess the overall state of the city today.

14h ago

2:38
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography
Pitcher perfect: How Blue Jay Bowden Francis finds peace and inspiration through photography

By day he strikes out batters with precision, and by night he captures life's beauty through the lens.

15h ago

