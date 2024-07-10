Some chickens have died after a truck carrying the birds collided with another vehicle and crashed into a median on Highway 401 west of James Snow Parkway in Milton.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were called to the area just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the 401, leading to the truck spilling its load. Police say some chickens died while live ones were seen roaming the highway.

The truck driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The HOV lanes are closed on both sides of the highway near James Snow Parkway.

The left lane was also closed on the eastbound 401 but reopened around 8 a.m.

Police say drivers can expect heavy delays in the area as the road closures are expected to last several hours.

