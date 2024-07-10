Oshawa man charged in child porn, luring investigation

A 60-year-old man from Oshawa is facing several charges after allegedly attempting to lure who he believed was a 12-year-old girl into having sex.

Durham police say on June 2 they received information that a man was involved in child pornography and luring.

They allege the man, under the username “Robert” on the social media platform “Meet24,” had sexually explicit conversations and sent explicit photos to who he thought was a 12-year-old while attempting to arrange a meeting so they could engage in sexual acts.

On July 10, police arrested Randall Robert Vipond and charged him with possession of child pornography, make available child pornography, make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18, make sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, luring a person under 16 to facilitate sexual assault, luring a person under 16 to facilitate sexual interference, and luring for the purpose of making child pornography.

Police are concerned that there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.