Trump says things are ‘going very well’ after worst stock market drop in years over tariffs

President Donald Trump, driven by his son Eric Trump, arrives at Trump National Doral during the LIV Golf Miami tournament, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted April 3, 2025 6:08 pm.

Last Updated April 3, 2025 6:15 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump offered a rosy assessment after the stock market dropped sharply Thursday over his tariffs, saying, “I think it’s going very well.”

“The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom,” he said when asked about the market as he left the White House to fly to one of his Florida golf clubs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,600 points on Thursday as U.S. stocks led a worldwide selloff after the Republican president’s announcement of tariffs against much of the world ignited a shock like none seen since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump on Wednesday announced a minimum tariff of 10% on imports, with the tax rate running much higher on products from certain countries like China and those from the European Union.

The announcement jolted markets worldwide, but Trump said that was to be expected. He compared the United States to a sick patient in need of surgery when asked by a reporter for his reaction to the worst stock market drop in years.

“I think it’s going very well. We have an operation, like when a patient gets operated on and it’s a big thing. I said this would exactly be the way it is,” he said, an apparent reference to the selloff.

He talked about trillions of dollars in investment that is “coming into our country” from companies that want to make their products in the U.S. to avoid tariffs.

“The rest of the world wants to see is there any way they can make a deal,” he said.

Later, speaking with the reporters on aboard Air Force One, Trump said that he’d be open to using tariffs to negotiate with other countries and that it would depend on whether they had something “phenomenal” to offer in return.

He maintains that other countries have been taking advantage of the U.S. for a long time and he wants it to stop.

“For many years, we’ve been at the wrong side of the ball and I’ll tell you what, I think it’s going to be unbelievable,” Trump said as he left the White House to attend a Saudi-backed golf tournament at his club in Doral, Florida.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

North American markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shuddered, and a level of shock unseen since COVID’s outbreak tore through financial markets worldwide Thursday on worries about the damage President Donald Trump’s...

1h ago

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

1h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

OTTAWA — "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers...

18m ago

Top Stories

North American markets tank as latest tariffs heighten recession fears

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. shuddered, and a level of shock unseen since COVID’s outbreak tore through financial markets worldwide Thursday on worries about the damage President Donald Trump’s...

1h ago

Carney says Canada will match U.S. auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that Canada will hit back against U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. At...

1h ago

Resident of Toronto condo building worries short-term rental registrations being targeted

Residents who live in a Toronto condo building, recently the target of several complaints, worry the building's reputation is leading to increased scrutiny over short-term rentals. Abhijeet Singh, a...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich, Barber found guilty of mischief

OTTAWA — "Freedom Convoy" organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been found guilty of mischief for their roles in the 2022 mass protest in Ottawa. Lich and Barber were key figures and organizers...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:46
Warm and windy after morning showers Thursday

The rain will continue into the morning before warming up by the afternoon in Toronto. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

1:53
Iconic downtown canoe burnt in suspected arson

The big red canoe visible from the Gardiner is now a pile of ash and neighbours say they're hoping for a replacement. City officials say they're working on it and police say the fire looks suspicious. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:16
Canadian and US mayors warn a trade disruption will cost thousands of jobs

Mayors representing cities around the Great Lakes region stress that trade is interconnected across the border, and a prolonged dispute will cost jobs. The mayor of Chicago says 11-thousand jobs in his region alone could be impacted.
3:08
Spring storm brings mix of weather and flood concerns

A spring storm sweeping across the province is bringing a mix of conditions and flood concerns. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos