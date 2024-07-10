Winnipeg police say new program aimed at curbing retail theft is working

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is putting up $1.1 million dollars for a plan to address a rise in retail theft and violent crime in some parts of Winnipeg.

The program was announced, with few details, in May as a way to pay for police to work overtime in hot spots such as retail stores and malls.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says the $1.1-million figure that has now been decided on will let the program continue until the end of August.

The Winnipeg Police Service says the extra officers on the street have made a difference, with 203 arrests in recent weeks that would not otherwise have been made.

Brian Scharfstein, who owns a chain of footwear stores, says he has definitely noticed fewer problems since the program began.

Winnipeg has seen a series of high-profile crimes at retail outlets in recent months, including a case where three workers at a family-run grocery store were assaulted and injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press