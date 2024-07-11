City to replace water transmission units after failures cause hefty water bills for thousands of residents

City of Toronto is set to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed.
City of Toronto is set to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan and Momin Qureshi

Posted July 11, 2024 6:47 pm.

The City of Toronto says it will need to replace some 141,000 water transmission units after they unexpectedly failed, leaving more than 7,000 Torontonians facing hefty water bills in the process.

Lou Di Gironimo, the general manager of Toronto Water, says the issue is a connectivity problem between some of the meters and the billing system. He says while it’s common for one or two per cent of the meters to experience issues, that number jumped significantly this past winter.

“While the water meters themselves are working, it was confirmed the water meter transmission units were failing at a higher rate than usual following further analysis and engagement with the supplier,” he told reporters at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Di Gironimo says it will take two to three years to fix the faulty units but notes all of them will eventually have to be replaced.

“The failures will continue, even from those units that are still working right now.”

Di Gironimo could not say how much it would cost to fix the units but said the units are still under warranty.

For those households that did not receive utility bills in May or June and are now facing hefty increases in the latest billing, Di Gironimo says the City has created a dedicated customer service team that is available through 311 to work with residents and create payment plans so that big bills will not have to be paid all at once.

In effect, the City is returning to its previous system of estimating water consumption and there will also be the option to call 311 and provide manual water meter readings until the MTUs are replaced.

The City installed more than 470,000 devices almost 15 years ago in order to automate the billing system and eliminate the need for City staff to physically go and check the meters to calculate how much water had been consumed.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

4h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

4h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term
Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term

One year into her time in office a new public opinion poll shows six in 10 Torontonians approve of Mayor Olivia Chow's performance to date. The latest Liaison Strategies poll for the National Ethnic...

2h ago

Top Stories

Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike
Wine Rack reporting 'record sales' amid LCBO strike

Wine Rack says they saw a significant surge in traffic and demand over the weekend, hitting "record sales" across Ontario amid the LCBO workers' strike. LCBO stores across the country shut their doors...

4h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

4h ago

Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?
Toronto police latest service to begin 'next-generation 911' upgrade, so what could change?

The Toronto Police Service is in the midst of upgrading its 911 system and it could potentially receive photos and videos in the future.

1h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term
Mayor Olivia Chow enjoys strong support one year into her term

One year into her time in office a new public opinion poll shows six in 10 Torontonians approve of Mayor Olivia Chow's performance to date. The latest Liaison Strategies poll for the National Ethnic...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets
Prime Minister Trudeau promises increase in military spending to hit NATO targets

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledging today to significantly increase the country’s military spending over the next decade with a swath of new projects, in hopes of hitting NATO’s goal of 2% GDP spending target by 2032. Glen McGregor reports.

1h ago

3:24
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder
GUILTY: Jeremy Skibicki convicted of 4 counts of first-degree murder

Self-admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first degree murder in the deaths of four Indigenous women. Mitchell Ringos was at the courthouse.

4h ago

3:28
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA
Jelly Roll discusses performing first concerts outside USA

CityNews' Music Reporter spoke with award-winning artist Jelly Roll, who was denied entry to Canada years ago because of his police record, about getting into the country to perform for the first time.

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

23h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

23h ago

More Videos