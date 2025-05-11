Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in professional Canadian men’s league

She’s a legend in her own right, and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball.

Thousands came out to Christie Pits Park on Sunday to watch history unfold as Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, became the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada when she took the mound in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Intercounty Baseball League home opener.

“I want to encourage people and through my challenge, I want to give people a lot of hope, and I want to show the dream that even though I’m a woman, I can do it. I want to show that to all,” she said through an interpreter.

The IBL fields nine semi-professional clubs across Southern Ontario.

Last December, the Maple Leafs announced the signing of Sato, considered one of the best female pitchers in the world. The 35-year-old led Japan to six straight Women’s Baseball World Cup championships while becoming the only woman to win three consecutive MVP awards (2014-2018). Throwing at nearly 80 miles an hour, Sato’s curveball has a higher spin rate than most Major League Baseball players.

Sato joins a team rich in baseball history. The storied franchise has been around since 1969 after the original Maple Leafs of the AAA International League moved to Louisville, Kentucky. Since then, the team has captured eight championships and produced several players who went on to play in the Major Leagues, including current bench boss Rob Butler, who won a World Series title with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993. He says Sato has fit in well with the team and that the language barrier hasn’t been an issue.

“Everybody knows to keep the ball down, throw strikes, use all your pitches, it’s very basic and simple. And she’s got it down probably more than we do, actually. She’s been teaching us a few things about work ethic and how to prepare and do all the things right.. that’s what’s made her so special.”

Keith Stein, who bought the Maple Leafs franchise for more than $1 million following the death of longtime owner Jack Dominico, says the idea to bring Sato to Canada came when he first thought about getting women involved in the team’s management. He has already announced plans to launch a new professional women’s baseball league in 2026, and Sato plans to be an advisor with the new league.

“This is bigger than Maple Leafs, this is bigger than baseball, this is such a profound moment for women in sports, we’re so excited to be part of this.”

Sato’s presence is already helping to inspire a new generation of young female athletes who see themselves in her cleats.

“I find it amazing how girls have been doubted, that people think they’re not as good as boys yet there’s a female pitcher on a men’s team,” said Ellie Grant, with the U11 Royal York Cardinals Baseball.

“I think she’s trying to say that its not only boys that can play baseball, girls can also play and they’re also strong,” added Mallory Robinson.

Sato faced six batters in two innings of work in her debut on Sunday, allowing no runs or hits and striking out one as the Maple Leafs ended up losing 6-5 to Kitchener.