Giller Prize to stick with Scotiabank as sponsor, despite mounting calls to drop it

A protester films herself as she interrupts the Scotiabank Giller Prize in Toronto, on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. The Scotiabank Giller Prize won't drop its lead sponsor, despite mounting pressure from some high-profile members of the literary community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 11, 2024 1:04 pm.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 1:12 pm.

TORONTO — The Scotiabank Giller Prize won’t drop its lead sponsor, despite mounting pressure from some high-profile members of the literary community.

Giller executive director Elana Rabinovitch says the board discussed the calls to cut ties with Scotiabank over its investment in an Israeli arms manufacturer, but they ultimately decided to stick with the bank.

Rabinovitch says the Giller Foundation is not a political tool, and Scotiabank’s funding has had a positive impact on prize winners and the CanLit scene at large.

The authors calling on the foundation to cut ties not only with Scotiabank but with all sponsors “directly invested in Israel’s occupation of Palestine” include past winner Omar El Akkad and shortlisted writers Noor Naga, Shani Mootoo and Thea Lim.

Other high-profile writers with eligible books have pulled their names from consideration for the Giller, including Catherine Hernandez and Farzana Doctor — though it’s unclear whether their publishers had submitted their books for consideration to begin with.

Scotiabank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The debate over Scotiabank’s Giller sponsorship began in earnest at last year’s ceremony, when protesters hopped on stage carrying signs that read “Scotiabank Funds Genocide.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment
Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment

Two male youths have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Parkdale apartment building earlier this week. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Ave. near...

2h ago

Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg
Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg

Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman. [custom_content...

breaking

35m ago

Top Stories

Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'
Infrastructure Ontario says Science Centre buildings have reached 'end of useful life'

In response to many speaking out over the closure of the Ontario Science Centre, the province says they have determined that while the buildings are unique, bespoke, purpose-built assets, they "have reached...

2h ago

Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall
Striking LCBO workers express concerns over 'lack of bargaining' at union townhall

Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) members on strike voiced concerns to union management at a virtual town hall Wednesday night, including some saying they were "growing frustrated at the lack...

2h ago

Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment
Youths charged with 2nd-degree murder in fatal shooting of boy, 16, at Parkdale apartment

Two male youths have been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Parkdale apartment building earlier this week. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Ave. near...

2h ago

Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg
Admitted serial killer found guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of four women in Winnipeg

Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois, and an unidentified woman known as Buffalo Woman. [custom_content...

breaking

35m ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA
Weather alerts continue Wednesday evening in GTA

Weather alerts, including a rainfall warning, continues throughout the GTA on Wednesday. Michelle Mackey has your forecast.

18h ago

2:20
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding
Areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

17h ago

2:24
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"
"Trudeau, if you have b**ls, come to my community!"

First Nations leaders at the AFN annual general meeting, aired their grievances at the Crown-Indigenous Relations minister. One man urged the PM to attend treaty meetings in person - if he has the courage to.

17h ago

2:36
Training amplified for EV fire training
Training amplified for EV fire training

Fire departments have ramped up training to help first responders handle incidents involving lithium ion batteries. David Zura explains and takes a look at the training.

19h ago

1:53
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike
Small businesses struggle amid LCBO strike

Restaurants, bars, and craft beverage makers are all feeling the pinch as the LCBO strike continues. Erica Natividad with how they're coping with low supplies and lost sales.

19h ago

More Videos