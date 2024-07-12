All eyes will be on the soccer pitch on Saturday, as Team Canada’s men’s soccer team is vying for a win against Uruguay at Copa America to capture third place in the tournament.

However, one analyst believes it’s a tall order.

“Asking Canada to beat Uruguay is a lot,” said Sportsnet 650 Host Dan Riccio. “Argentina was one thing, they are the defending world champions. Uruguay is pretty darn good themselves and on paper, is a team that is better than Colombia, at least from my perspective.”

“So, to think Canada will win this match, I mean, it’s going to take a monumental effort for that to happen.”

Riccio says the key to the game is obvious — score goals, which has been hard for Canada.

“This team has really struggled in front of the net, all tournament long. Yes, they got to a semi-final, but it’s been a real struggle for Canada in front of the goal. They haven’t made the most of their chances. They get touches in the 18-yard box and don’t do much with them,” he explained.

“Argentina afforded them space, they didn’t do anything with it and that’s going to be another situation that likely pops up against Uruguay which isn’t the most stout defensive team, but they do have a lot of attacking talent.”

One question mark for the game is whether former Vancouver Whitecaps defender and midfielder Alphonso Davies will play, after appearing to sustain a leg injury earlier this week.

“It helps out Canada quite a bit, but I don’t expect him to play further up the field, play in a more attacking role. The coaches clearly wanted Alphonso Davies to buy into playing left-back and buy into a bigger team ethos. He is the new captain of this Canada side [and] had to be the one to lead that mantra and I think he’s done a good job of that so far in this tournament, but it has taken away from some of his offensive abilities.”

Riccio says the men’s team is developing, but he questions what their future looks like.

“I do wonder how this team is going to continue to build from here. The 2026 World Cup is two years away but that’s not a lot of time to develop new players, to develop new talent that’s going to break into the squad, and ultimately that’s what they need most.”

Although the team is coming along, Riccio says there’s still much to be desired.

“There are still issues in this country. I think the three professional teams in MLS can do a better job of buying into playing Canadian players on their own roster. I mean, just look at this team. You have Jacob Shaffelburg and Derek Cornelius. Shaffelburg was a cast-off by Toronto FC, and is now playing for Nashville. Derek Cornelius didn’t get a great opportunity in Vancouver and is now playing in Europe and may parlay his success in this tournament to a bigger club. With that being said, you have to give Canadian players a chance in order to see them succeed and develop them for the national program.”

Everyone knows Canada is predominantly a hockey country, but Riccio thinks the success of this team can help bolster the beautiful game within our borders.

“I think there are a ton of people who watch the game, who played the game as children, which grow up and love the game, but it’s mostly an issue of we don’t support our own in this country when it comes to Canadian soccer. We’ve fallen in love with the women’s team, whether it was with Christine Sinclair in 2012, or certainly during the gold medal run in 2020 in Tokyo, but ultimately, I grew up watching the Italian league and that’s where my first love was. I didn’t have anything local to follow,” he said.

“MLS is still fighting a battle to gain the respect of soccer fans who have grown up watching the Premier League and the Champions League and consider Major League Soccer … but there is a feeling [that] MLS is minor league.”

Riccio says there is a lot of room for soccer to grow in Canada, but the sport will only really thrive if you give younger generations a realistic shot at making a career out of it.

Saturday’s match will get underway at 5 p.m. PT. Argentina takes on Colombia for the top spot on Sunday.