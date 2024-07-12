Peel police looking for suspect who allegedly struck teen and drove off in Brampton

Peel Regional Police investigators are looking for a suspect who allegedly struck a teen on the side of the road in Brampton and drove away.

Investigators were called to the area of Countryside Drive and Fernforest Drive just before 10 p.m. on July 5.

It’s alleged that while a 17-year-old boy was attempting to change his tires as he was pulled to the side of the road he was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Countryside towards Bramalea Road. It’s described as a silver-coloured 2001-2005 Honda Civic sedan. The right side mirror of the vehicle was recovered at the scene.

The incident was caught on camera and footage has been released by police.

A similar vehicle with severe right front-end damage was spotted shortly after the collision in the area of Abitibi Lake Drive and Appleaire Crescent in Brampton.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact investigators.