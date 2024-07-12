Peel police looking for suspect who allegedly struck teen and drove off in Brampton

Camera footage catches a vehicle striking a teen changing his tire on the side of the road in Brampton.
Camera footage catches a vehicle striking a teen changing his tire on the side of the road in Brampton. (HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police)

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 12, 2024 1:56 pm.

Peel Regional Police investigators are looking for a suspect who allegedly struck a teen on the side of the road in Brampton and drove away.

Investigators were called to the area of Countryside Drive and Fernforest Drive just before 10 p.m. on July 5.

It’s alleged that while a 17-year-old boy was attempting to change his tires as he was pulled to the side of the road he was struck by a vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving eastbound on Countryside towards Bramalea Road. It’s described as a silver-coloured 2001-2005 Honda Civic sedan. The right side mirror of the vehicle was recovered at the scene.

The incident was caught on camera and footage has been released by police.

A similar vehicle with severe right front-end damage was spotted shortly after the collision in the area of Abitibi Lake Drive and Appleaire Crescent in Brampton.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact investigators.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

3h ago

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

22m ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

2h ago

Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police
Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service say a 30-year-old woman was dropped off at a hospital in Ajax suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Officers were called to Lakeridge Health Hospital...

1h ago

Top Stories

Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot
Longtime Lotto Max players from Milton win $50M jackpot

Longtime partners and lottery players Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk have hit the jackpot. The couple from Milton are Ontario's newest millionaires after winning the $55 million Lotto Max jackpot from...

3h ago

2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407
2 Brampton men charged after 200 km/h chase across Highway 407

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after attempting to flee police at high speeds in a Lamborghini last weekend. York police say just before 1 a.m. on July 7, they observed a white Lamborghini...

22m ago

City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection
City defends bizarre new concrete island at York and Adelaide intersection

A seemingly bizarre addition to the York and Adelaide intersection is catching some cyclists by surprise: a newly installed traffic island directly within the bike lane on Adelaide Street. Cyclists...

2h ago

Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police
Woman with critical gunshot wound dropped off at Ajax hospital: police

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service say a 30-year-old woman was dropped off at a hospital in Ajax suffering from a critical gunshot wound. Officers were called to Lakeridge Health Hospital...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:31
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride
Teen girl in hospital following fall from Canada's Wonderland ride

It happened on the Swing of the Century ride where the teenager had a medical episode and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

1h ago

2:51
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale
Iconic 'Leslieville Dollhouse' up for sale

It's one of the most iconic and eye-popping homes in Toronto and now the 'Leslieville dollhouse' is up for sale.

14h ago

3:04
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike
Restocking struggles during LCBO strike

As grocery store shelves empty out, restaurants says they're having some trouble restocking dwindling supplies. David Zura explains.

3h ago

2:16
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade
Toronto police begin 'next-generation 911' system upgrade

The Toronto Police Service is among the Canadian emergency services in the process of upgrading its 911 system. Nick Westoll gets an update on the process and has more on the potential upgrades users could see in the future.

20h ago

1:31
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference
Biden under intense pressure ahead of solo press conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to hold a rare solo news conference. Julia Benbrook with how the event could be a pivotal moment in Biden's Presidency and re-election bid.

22h ago

More Videos