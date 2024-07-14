LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

LCBO officials say a plan to open nearly three dozen store locations amid an ongoing strike has been cancelled. They say staff will be redeployed to help with online orders and to support businesses.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 14, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated July 14, 2024 5:20 pm.

Plans by the LCBO to reopen 32 stores on a limited basis amid an ongoing strike by unionized workers have been scrapped in favour of redeploying staff to help with online orders and to provide more support for businesses.

In a statement posted on an LCBO negotiations update website Sunday afternoon, agency staff said they moved to take orders online and orders have been fulfilled within a week.

The statement called the pivot a “success” and it said there is “confidence” to keep filling online orders, but it comes amid recent complaints from some in the hospitality industry about getting the selection of products they need.

“We will be re-allocating the personnel that were planned to open LCBO retail stores for in-store shopping to other parts of the operations to further enhance support for bars, restaurants and other businesses. This means LCBO retail stores will no longer be open for the duration of the strike,” LCBO staff wrote.

Without publicly sharing details, the statement said the move would “improve how [the LCBO] serve(s) Ontario bars and restaurants to help increase product selection, availability, and expedited delivery.” It went on to say information would be shared with customers directly.

“We would like to thank customers for their flexibility and patience as we continue to strive to meet the expected service timelines,” the statement said.

“We want this strike to end, remain committed to reaching an agreement with OPSEU, and encourage them to respond to our fair offer.”

The original plan was to reopen 32 stores across Ontario two weeks after the strike began for three days a week. Workers have been off the job since July 5.

The LCBO also had a plan to reopen five stores just for restaurants and bars on an appointment-only basis, but that was halted last week. The agency cited threats of pickets by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which is the union that represents thousands of frontline LCBO workers.

One of the main issues at the heart of the strike is Premier Doug Ford’s plan to allow ready-to-drink cocktails to be sold outside LCBO stores. OPSEU officials said the union does not want those types of drinks – among the fastest growing market – sold outside LCBO stores as they believe it will eventually lead to job losses due to lost revenue.

“To us, seeing those products go into 8,500 new private retail locations (like gas stations and convenience chains) means less hours of work, fewer jobs, and lower public revenues,” Colleen MacLeod, chair of the union’s LCBO bargaining unit, previously said.

Ford recently said that ready-to-drink cocktails will be sold in convenience and grocery stores and the matter is a non-starter for negotiations.

With files from The Canadian Press

