Saskatchewan man with ties to Brampton charged in intimate partner violence investigation

Photo of Jagmohanjit Jheety
Photo of Jagmohanjit Jheety, a 47-year-old man from Saskatchewan who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for several Criminal Code Offences. PRP/HO

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 15, 2024 10:59 am.

A man from Saskatchewan with ties to Brampton has been arrested and charged in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation, Peel Regional Police said.

On May 30, authorities issued a Canada-wide warrant for 47-year-old Jagmohanjit Jheety of Saskatchewan following an investigation by the Peel Regional Police Intimate Partner Violence Unit.

Jheety was sought on multiple offences, including criminal harassment, harassing communications, uttering death threats and failing to comply with a release order.

On July 13, investigators located Jheety in Brampton and arrested him. He’s facing additional charges, including numerous firearm-related offences and attempted murder.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

