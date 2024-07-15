Trump rally shooting casts shadow over Canadian political scene

OTTAWA — The shadow of violence in the United States will be hanging over Canada’s political scene this week in the wake of an attempted assassination on former president Donald Trump.

A shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday left one rally attendee dead and two others critically injured, while the shooter was also killed.

Trump has said he’s fine, and is now in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention.

Canadian politicians have condemned the act of violence and called for unity, with the public safety minister saying the country’s security apparatus is “exercising increased vigilance.”

The Prime Minister’s office said Sunday that Justin Trudeau has spoken with the former president, reiterating there’s no place for political violence and expressing condolences for the victims.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday he has ordered an independent security review of the events leading up to the attack on his political rival.

LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses
LCBO scraps plan to reopen certain stores in favour of supporting online orders, businesses

As a strike by LCBO workers continues, a statement issued by the agency said staff were being redeployed to help fill hospitality orders.

5h ago

Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa
Man charged with 2 counts of 1st-degree murder after shootings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police officers identified the victims of a shooting in Oshawa on Saturday as Patrick Montgomery and Andrieana Montgomery.

6h ago

SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony
SIU investigating man's fatal fall from Etobicoke balcony

The province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 43-year-old man in Etobicoke. The SIU says that Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

6m ago

July carbon rebates to be deposited, mailed today
July carbon rebates to be deposited, mailed today

OTTAWA — The second instalment of this year's national carbon price rebate will be deposited or mailed out to millions of households today. The Canada Carbon Rebate returns 90 per cent of the revenue...

1h ago

