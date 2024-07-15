York police expand online collision reporting to include Vaughan, Richmond Hill

York Regional Police have expanded its online collision reporting service to include collisions that take place in Vaughan and Richmond Hill.

Those regions were previously ineligible for online reporting, but York police say that’s changed effective immediately.

“The online reporting method allows motorists to report at any time of day on their smartphone or another digital device,” a police release states.

“Motorists do not need to report during collision reporting centre hours or wait in line upon arrival.”

Online collision reporting began in the spring of 2023 as part of a pilot project in selected regions. So far, police say it’s been a great success.

“To date, motorists reporting collisions online report a 92 per cent satisfaction rate,” the release adds.

Police remind drivers involved in the collisions to take note of the following.

Before reporting a collision online:

Motorists must determine if their collision is self-reportable by calling the non-emergency line at 1-866-876-5423 to speak to a call taker or by visiting yrp.ca/CollisionReport

Motorists must receive an incident number from a call taker at the non-emergency line

The following collisions may not be reported online: