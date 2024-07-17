Male critically injured in Brampton shooting; suspects flee in vehicle
Posted July 17, 2024 10:45 am.
Last Updated July 17, 2024 11:13 am.
Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a shooting in Brampton that sent one male to hospital with critical injuries.
Emergency crews were called to Inder Heights Crescent near Kennedy Road North and Mayfield Road just before 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Peel police say suspects fled in a vehicle but so far no descriptions have been provided.
Officers have blocked off Inder Heights at Mayfield and the Canine Unit is patrolling a conservation and ravine area behind the street.
No further details have been released.