TTC tokens, tickets and day passes a thing of the past as of June 1

As of June 1, 2025, legacy fares will no longer be accepted. Instead, the TTC will focus on physical or digital Presto cards and other forms of payment, including debit, credit, cash, or cards on mobile phones, such as Apple Wallet. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 14, 2025 5:32 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2025 5:37 am.

If you’re a TTC rider with tokens, tickets, and day passes lying around, it would be wise to use them up in the coming weeks.

As of June 1, 2025, legacy fares will no longer be accepted. Instead, the TTC will focus on physical or digital Presto cards and other forms of payment, including debit, credit, cash, or cards on mobile phones, such as Apple Wallet.

Customers will still be able to pay their fare with cash in station fare boxes, and on TTC buses and streetcars on June 1 and moving forward. Presto cards can be purchased for $4 at fare vending machines at all TTC stations, Shoppers Drug Mart locations, Loblaws and online.

The TTC made the announcement on Dec. 31, 2024, indicating that those once-ubiquitous payment methods would no longer be accepted in 2025.

The exclusive transition to digital payment methods was slated to be more abrupt, but was modified by the transit agency to allow TTC customers to use legacy fares until June 1. The TTC said the deadline was extended to “give customers more time to use up their remaining tickets, tokens and day passes.”

The phase-out has been several years in the making. In 2019, the TTC stopped selling them in subway stations, but they were still accepted.

The TTC has said it is not issuing refunds or credits for these payments, so it’s use them or lose them by the end of the year.

In 2024, the TTC said less than one per cent of riders still use tokens and tickets. TTC tokens were first introduced in 1954.

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews

