North Carolina Senate leader Berger names Ulm next chief of staff

By The Associated Press

Posted July 17, 2024 3:34 pm.

Last Updated July 17, 2024 3:42 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A longtime aide to North Carolina state Senate leader Phil Berger is being elevated to oversee Berger’s entire office operations.

Berger announced on Wednesday that Kolt Ulm is his next chief of staff. Ulm will replace Brian Folk, who is taking a new job as chief executive officer of the parent company of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

Currently Berger’s deputy chief of staff for policy and budget, Ulm joined Berger’s office in 2013 and has held a number of positions.

“Kolt knows the ins and outs of the General Assembly and the Senate like nobody else,” Berger said in a news release, adding that “he’s built strong relationships with nonpartisan staff, state agencies, and legislators. Kolt understands North Carolina and will play an integral role in working with Senate members on behalf of their constituents.”

Ulm has degrees from Bethel University, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and N.C. State University.

Berger has been Senate leader since 2011, after Republicans took over both General Assembly chambers following the 2010 elections.

The Associated Press

