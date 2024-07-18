Canada Post to honour acclaimed director Norman Jewison with commemorative stamp

Film director Norman Jewison sits for a portrait at his office at Yorktown Productions Ltd. in Toronto on August 8, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Canada Post is set to honour the legacy of Toronto-born filmmaker Norman Jewison with a commemorative stamp.

Jewison, best known for directing Academy Award-winning films “In the Heat of The Night,” “Moonstruck” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” is considered one of Hollywood’s most prolific filmmakers.

Throughout his career, Jewison has worked on more than 40 television and film productions.

He was nominated for the Academy Award for best director three times and received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for his body of work in 1999.

Jewison died at the age of 97 at his home in Malibu, Calif., in January.

Canada Post will unveil Jewison’s stamp at an event in Toronto on July 24.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2024

The Canadian Press

