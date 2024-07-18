Police recover a dozen stolen vehicles from ‘chop shop’ in Milton

Milton chop shop
On July 11, authorities identified a stolen vehicle from Peel Region at a rural address in Milton. A search warrant was executed at the residence, and three people were arrested. Photo: Halton Regional Police Service.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 18, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 11:41 am.

The Halton Regional Police Service arrested three men and recovered a dozen stolen vehicles from a “chop shop” in Milton.

On July 11, authorities identified a stolen vehicle from Peel Region at a rural address in Milton. A search warrant was executed at the residence, and three people were arrested.

Police said 12 stolen vehicles in various stages of being disassembled were recovered at the scene.

On Thursday, investigators identified the three accused as 25-year-old Haider Ameer Khan of Brampton, 26-year-old Shehroz Nadeem of Mississauga and 24-year-old Jaskaran Singh of Grimsby.

Each faces 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count each for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Police said Khan had also been subject to a prior release order for similar offences at the time of his arrest.

All three were released on bail with a court date scheduled for Aug. 26.

A “chop shop” is a slang term for an operation where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that their parts can be sold separately. These operations are often illegal and are performed without proper authorization.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

updated

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

12h ago

Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant
Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant

Production of the Ford F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at the Oakville assembly plant is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

2h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

3h ago

Top Stories

Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms
Two Listeria deaths were in Ontario, health ministry confirms

Ontario's Health Ministry has confirmed that the two listeriosis deaths linked to a plant-based milk recall were in that province.  Twelve people, including 10 in Ontario, one in Quebec and one in...

updated

1h ago

Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday
Ready-to-drink beverages can be sold in grocery stores starting Thursday

Consumers will now be able to get ready-to-drink cocktails and larger packs of beer at the grocery store starting Thursday. It's part of the Ford government's fast-track plan to expand alcohol sales...

12h ago

Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant
Ford to start producing F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at Oakville assembly plant

Production of the Ford F-series Super Duty pickup trucks at the Oakville assembly plant is expected to begin in the summer of 2026.

2h ago

What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?
What is listeriosis, the illness recently linked to a recall of plant-based milks?

Two people have died and several others are sick with listeriosis in an outbreak that triggered a national recall of certain plant-based milk. WHAT IS LISTERIA? The Listeria bacterium is found in soil,...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.

17h ago

2:37
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding
Toronto cleans up after storm causes widespread flooding

Toronto continues to mop up after torrential rain caused widespread flooding in the city. Afua Baah has the details on the round the clock cleanup.

17h ago

3:12
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls
City infrastructure projects not yet ready to handle massive rainfalls

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to “build the resiliency” of the city with new infrastructure and incentives to prevent flooding. Current stormwater management projects already started are still years from completion. Mark McAllister reports.

18h ago

2:00
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms
Peel police announce largest-ever seizure of illegal firearms

10 people were arrested and 71 firearms were recovered during “Project Chrome”. Brandon Rowe has the details.

18h ago

3:56
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update
Toronto officials provide storm cleanup update

It almost goes without saying that Tuesday was an historic day in the city of Toronto. Mark McAllister on the update from city officials following the massive rain and heavy flooding that created transit and roadway chaos.

22h ago

More Videos