The Halton Regional Police Service arrested three men and recovered a dozen stolen vehicles from a “chop shop” in Milton.

On July 11, authorities identified a stolen vehicle from Peel Region at a rural address in Milton. A search warrant was executed at the residence, and three people were arrested.

Police said 12 stolen vehicles in various stages of being disassembled were recovered at the scene.

On Thursday, investigators identified the three accused as 25-year-old Haider Ameer Khan of Brampton, 26-year-old Shehroz Nadeem of Mississauga and 24-year-old Jaskaran Singh of Grimsby.

Each faces 12 counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and one count each for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Police said Khan had also been subject to a prior release order for similar offences at the time of his arrest.

All three were released on bail with a court date scheduled for Aug. 26.

A “chop shop” is a slang term for an operation where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that their parts can be sold separately. These operations are often illegal and are performed without proper authorization.