Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

Construction has halted at Ontario Place until a July 19th hearing, in the latest attempt to stop the Ford government's redevelopment plans at the waterfront attraction. Tina Yazdani has the details.

By John Marchesan

Posted July 18, 2024 9:55 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 9:57 pm.

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government’s plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park.

The group Ontario Place Protectors were granted the July 19 hearing after filing its challenge in March, arguing that the government’s Rebuilding Ontario Place Act is unconstitutional.

The law, which was part of Bill 154, exempts Ontario Place from the Environmental Assessment Act and the Ontario Heritage Act will also not apply to portions of the redevelopment.

“Our clients’ challenge involves the Canadian constitution and the rights of judges to decide cases and the rights of people to expect that the province will treat very important resources in a respectful way,” said lawyer Eric Gillespie, who represents the group.

“Ontario Place doesn’t belong to the current government, it belongs to the people of Ontario and to future generations.”

Work at the waterfront attraction has been on hold with the government agreeing “not to cause or permit any permanent destruction of any trees, shrubs or buildings at Ontario Place” until the one-day hearing is held.

“What we will be asking is that that stoppage simply be maintained,” added Gillespie.

Ford government officials would not comment on the injunction, or its ramifications, saying the matter was before the courts.

This is the latest attempt by community advocates to try and stop the Ford government from building a $350 million water park and spa on the West Island. The project will also include a new year-round stage for concerts from LiveNation and the relocation of the Ontario Science Centre.

Last month the grassroots organization Ontario Place for All lost a legal challenge after the government’s law exempted the West Island from undergoing an environmental assessment before the project moved forward.

Ontario Place opened to great fanfare in 1971 and was a popular destination, but it became dated and obsolete until it was finally shuttered in 2011.

