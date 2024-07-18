‘Major damage’: Vandalism at federal immigration minister’s office in Montreal

MONTREAL — Police say the Montreal constituency office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller was vandalized overnight.

Outside, windows were smashed and walls were defaced with paint and graffiti.

Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier said there was also “major damage” inside the office, located in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Immigration minister Marc Miller’s office in Montreal vandalized on July 18, 2024. (Hayder Mahdy, CityNews image)

Police say they think the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict is likely at the root of the vandalism.

“We are still waiting for investigators and forensic identification to analyze the scene and be able to confirm the hypothesis or refute it if it is erroneous,” explained Gauthier.

The police also noted that there had been a break-in and that several misdeeds had been committed inside.

“We will obviously take into account all the damage, but we can expect major damage to the building,” said Sabrina Gauthier, SPVM spokesperson.

The SPVM reported no arrests in this case Thursday morning.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have frequently demonstrated in front of Miller’s office over the past days and weeks.

Miller said on X that he condemns the criminal act, adding that no one who works in the office was injured.

During the night, my riding office in downtown Montreal was vandalized. This is a criminal act, which I condemn unequivocally.



My teams are safe and unharmed. That’s the most important.



The SPVM and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been notified. — Marc Miller ᐅᑭᒫᐃᐧᐅᓃᐸᐄᐧᐤᐃᔨᐣ (@MarcMillerVM) July 18, 2024

Miller added that in a democratic country, individuals have the right to demonstrate, “however, no matter how you look at it, nothing can excuse vandalism and endangering others.”

He said that this demonstration is no longer peaceful. “My teams and I will continue to serve Montrealers, without fail or delay, as soon as it is safe to do so.”

-With files from the Canadian Press