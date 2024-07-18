‘Major damage’: Vandalism at federal immigration minister’s office in Montreal

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons before question period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Miller's Montreal office was vandalized overnight and police believe the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict is likely at the root. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

By CityNews staff and The Canadian Press

Posted July 18, 2024 10:41 am.

Last Updated July 18, 2024 11:42 am.

MONTREAL — Police say the Montreal constituency office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller was vandalized overnight.

Outside, windows were smashed and walls were defaced with paint and graffiti.

Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier said there was also “major damage” inside the office, located in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Immigration minister Marc Miller’s office in Montreal vandalized on July 18, 2024. (Hayder Mahdy, CityNews image)

Police say they think the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict is likely at the root of the vandalism.

“We are still waiting for investigators and forensic identification to analyze the scene and be able to confirm the hypothesis or refute it if it is erroneous,” explained Gauthier.

The police also noted that there had been a break-in and that several misdeeds had been committed inside.

“We will obviously take into account all the damage, but we can expect major damage to the building,” said Sabrina Gauthier, SPVM spokesperson.

The SPVM reported no arrests in this case Thursday morning.

Immigration minister Marc Miller’s office in Montreal vandalized on July 18, 2024. (Hayder Mahdy, CityNews image)

Pro-Palestinian protesters have frequently demonstrated in front of Miller’s office over the past days and weeks.

Miller said on X that he condemns the criminal act, adding that no one who works in the office was injured.

Miller added that in a democratic country, individuals have the right to demonstrate, “however, no matter how you look at it, nothing can excuse vandalism and endangering others.”

He said that this demonstration is no longer peaceful. “My teams and I will continue to serve Montrealers, without fail or delay, as soon as it is safe to do so.”

-With files from the Canadian Press

