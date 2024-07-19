Crypto. AI. Sex dolls. Robotics. And a Canadian business plan.

No, we haven’t been hacked. Today’s story has all of these things and more. It’s a tale about what happens when a Canadian crypto company wants to add to its portfolio, an American sex doll manufacturer wants to be taken more seriously, and artificial intelligence progress convinces everyone involved that this is possible.

Claire Brownell is a digital currency reporter for The Logic.

“It’s like that [Saturday Night Live] sketch — ‘This company has everything!’ It has crypto. It has sex dolls, it has AI enabled robots. Yeah, you name it, they’ve got it.”

Welcome to Canada’s strangest business tech story of the year. But it’s not fiction. It has investors, prototypes, and big plans for everything from hospitals to research to AI sex robots.

