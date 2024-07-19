THE BIG STORY PODCAST

Crypto. AI. Sex dolls. Robotics. And a Canadian business plan.

white robot action toy
An AI robot is seen in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted July 19, 2024 6:07 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 6:17 am.

No, we haven’t been hacked. Today’s story has all of these things and more. It’s a tale about what happens when a Canadian crypto company wants to add to its portfolio, an American sex doll manufacturer wants to be taken more seriously, and artificial intelligence progress convinces everyone involved that this is possible.

Claire Brownell is a digital currency reporter for The Logic

“It’s like that [Saturday Night Live] sketch — ‘This company has everything!’ It has crypto. It has sex dolls, it has AI enabled robots. Yeah, you name it, they’ve got it.”

Welcome to Canada’s strangest business tech story of the year. But it’s not fiction. It has investors, prototypes, and big plans for everything from hospitals to research to AI sex robots.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

