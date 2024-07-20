City coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The 2019 Taste of the Danforth in Toronto's GreekTown neighbourhood.
Overall view of the 2019 Taste of the Danforth in Toronto's GreekTown neighbourhood.

By John Marchesan

Posted July 20, 2024 5:48 pm.

The City of Toronto is coming to the financial aid of festivals and special events that have struggled due to rising operating costs.

Mayor Olivia Chow announced that $2 million will be available through the Special Events Stabilization Initiative (SESI). This one-year pilot grant program will give festival organizers access to funds to help them with rising operating costs such as security, crowd management, insurance and health and safety.

“Cultural festivals are part of what makes Toronto an incredible place to live and a destination of choice for tourists around the world,” said Chow who made the announcement during a visit to the Festival of South Asia on Saturday.

“With this funding announcement, we’re continuing to support special event organizers facing financial hardships to ensure they can continue to provide the experiences and events that Torontonians know and love.”

The City says it will accept applications for funding from August 19 through to September 30 and it expects to support approximately 40 special event organizers. 

The funding announcement is potentially good news for the future of Taste of the Danforth. The GreekTown staple was cancelled for 2024 with organizers citing increased costs to local businesses.

Last November the GreekTown on the Danforth BIA said it would have required a 20 per cent increase in the property tax levy of all businesses in order to keep the festival going after losing more than $250,000 in 2023. At the time, organizers cited increasing costs for things such as policing and other “ancillary costs.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police
Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police. Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was...

27m ago

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

7h ago

Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts
Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts

In just 10 days, the trade deadline will pass and the Toronto Blue Jays will likely see several new faces on their roster.

2h ago

Colton Herta takes pole for IndyCar street race in Toronto
Colton Herta takes pole for IndyCar street race in Toronto

Colton Herta will have pole position for Sunday’s running of the Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy. The Andretti Global driver posted a qualifying time of 59.5431 seconds on Saturday in the NTT IndyCar...

45m ago

Top Stories

Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police
Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police. Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was...

27m ago

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

7h ago

Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts
Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts

In just 10 days, the trade deadline will pass and the Toronto Blue Jays will likely see several new faces on their roster.

2h ago

Colton Herta takes pole for IndyCar street race in Toronto
Colton Herta takes pole for IndyCar street race in Toronto

Colton Herta will have pole position for Sunday’s running of the Ontario Honda Dealers Toronto Indy. The Andretti Global driver posted a qualifying time of 59.5431 seconds on Saturday in the NTT IndyCar...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

23h ago

2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.

23h ago

2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro

22h ago

2:56
Prolonged power problems hit apartment tower residents
Prolonged power problems hit apartment tower residents

Hundreds of tenants in a downtown high-rise remain without power after heavy rains left the electrical system of the building badly damaged. David Zura explains.

23h ago

3:10
Scarborough business hit by suspected arsonists twice in less than a year
Scarborough business hit by suspected arsonists twice in less than a year

Business owner Madeleine Chalhoub is speaking out and searching for answers after her Med Spa was destroyed by suspected arsonists as police search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos