LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro

By Richard Southern and Nick Westoll and Meredith Bond and Michael Talbot

Posted July 20, 2024 9:11 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2024 10:18 am.

A fight after a tentative deal between the LCBO and unionized appears to have been resolved, clearing the way for stores to reopen on Tuesday.

Representatives for both sides of the dispute confirmed Saturday morning the impasse was resolved.

The deal was reached Friday afternoon and it came two weeks after more than 9,000 LCBO workers represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) walked off the job.

However, just hours after the tentative agreement was reached, OPSEU representatives said the strike would go on as the LCBO refused to sign a return-to-work protocol.

LCBO officials came back to say after the agreement was reached the union came back with “significant new monetary demands” as part of the return-to-work protocol and it would file an unfair labour practice against OPSEU.

JP Hornick, the president of OPSEU, disputed that assertion, saying the standard return-to-work protocol they submitted was one they have used to settle the past three strikes they have been involved with.

Voting on the tentative deal is set to occur on Saturday and Sunday. Even though frontline workers will be returning on Monday, stores won’t be open to the public until Tuesday.

A major sticking point for the union had been the expansion of ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and convenience stores.

However, the Ford government doubled down on the issue, speeding up its timeline to allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes ahead of schedule (July 18 instead of Aug. 1).

The LCBO published details of the agreement that includes an eight-per-cent pay raise over three years, up from seven per cent in the initial offer. As well, 1,000 casual employees will now become permanent part-time and an additional 60 full-time employees will be hired in warehouse operations. There will also be no store closures for the length of the deal.

On the issue of expansion of ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and convenience stores, a non-binding committee made up of union and management will be created to determine how best to implement those plans.

“In the coming days, Ontarians can once again shop at the LCBO knowing that their purchases are actually an investment into the very public services Ford is hell-bent on slashing,” an OPSEU statement issued Saturday morning said.

Top Stories

5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway
5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway

Toronto emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Jane Street at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

16m ago

1 dead after 2 separate house fires in north-end Toronto
1 dead after 2 separate house fires in north-end Toronto

Toronto firefighters were called to two homes, one on Carney Road and another on Finch Avenue East, within an hour of each other on Saturday.

1h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

15h ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

16h ago

