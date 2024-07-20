Police seize over 30 stolen vehicles, thousands of dollars in Montreal area

Quebec provincial police have announced the seizure of more than 28 vehicles and thousands of dollars in the Montreal area this week as part of fight against organized vehicle theft in the province. Surete du Quebec headquarters is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 20, 2024 4:39 pm.

MONTREAL — Quebec provincial police have announced the seizure of more than 28 vehicles and thousands of dollars in the Montreal area this week as part of their fight against organized vehicle theft in the province.

Police spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus says that following an investigation that began in March investigators searched buildings and vehicles in the Montreal area on Thursday targeting a criminal gang exporting stolen vehicles.

In addition to the vehicles, police also found over $17,000 in Canadian currency, over $35,000 US and a half dozen cellphones.

The busts were carried out by a mixed squad of officers from various police forces – including provincial police and Montreal police – tasked with fighting organized crime.

Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports, with police finding nearly 600 stolen vehicles, most of them from the Toronto area, in the shipping containers at the port between December 2023 and March 2024.

Earlier this week, insurance fraud prevention group Équité Association reported a 36 per cent drop in stolen vehicles in the first six months of 2024 compared with the same period last year in Quebec, in part thanks to increased border patrol, police collaboration and government action.

