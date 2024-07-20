5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway

Officials say five people are in serious condition after a car slammed into a maintenance vehicle on Highway 400 Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the highway’s northbound lanes near the Jane Street on-ramp, which is south of Highway 401, at around 7:45 a.m.

A Toronto Fire Services update on X said heavy rescue crews had to remove four people from the car.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told 680 NewsRadio Toronto five people in total were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers shut down the northbound Jane Street on-ramp as part of the ongoing investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.