5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway
Posted July 20, 2024 10:03 am.
Officials say five people are in serious condition after a car slammed into a maintenance vehicle on Highway 400 Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the highway’s northbound lanes near the Jane Street on-ramp, which is south of Highway 401, at around 7:45 a.m.
A Toronto Fire Services update on X said heavy rescue crews had to remove four people from the car.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told 680 NewsRadio Toronto five people in total were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Officers shut down the northbound Jane Street on-ramp as part of the ongoing investigation.
The circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear.
TFS crews responded for a vehicle collision on Hwy 400*NB south of Hwy 401. Two Squad (heavy rescue) crews and their support extricated four trapped persons from one vehicle. A total of *five persons have been transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics. @OPP_HSD on scene. ^dc pic.twitter.com/ZA7tWlMbfA
— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) July 20, 2024