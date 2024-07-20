Suspect wanted after attempted robbery, sexual assault at Toronto business: police

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a male suspect after an alleged attempted robbery and sexual assault at an east-end business.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement, the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an unidentified business near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Officers alleged the suspect went into the business and tried to get into the cash register before sexually assaulting an employee.

The statement said the suspect then tried to get into the cash register a second time unsuccessfully before taking off.

Investigators said they’re looking for a 43-year-old Ajax man in connection with the investigation.

Officers said Garrabet Istanboulian is wanted for robbery and assault with intent to steal, sexual assault, and breaching probation.

He was described as being around five-foot-seven and having a larger build with long, black hair and a full, black-and-white beard.