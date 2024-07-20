Suspect wanted after attempted robbery, sexual assault at Toronto business: police

Garrabet Istanboulian is seen in an undated Toronto Police Service handout photo.
Garrabet Istanboulian is seen in an undated photo. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 20, 2024 11:21 am.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a male suspect after an alleged attempted robbery and sexual assault at an east-end business.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement, the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an unidentified business near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Officers alleged the suspect went into the business and tried to get into the cash register before sexually assaulting an employee.

The statement said the suspect then tried to get into the cash register a second time unsuccessfully before taking off.

Investigators said they’re looking for a 43-year-old Ajax man in connection with the investigation.

Officers said Garrabet Istanboulian is wanted for robbery and assault with intent to steal, sexual assault, and breaching probation.

He was described as being around five-foot-seven and having a larger build with long, black hair and a full, black-and-white beard.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

1h ago

5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway
5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway

Toronto emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Jane Street at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

1 dead after 2 separate house fires in north-end Toronto
1 dead after 2 separate house fires in north-end Toronto

Toronto firefighters were called to two homes, one on Carney Road and another on Finch Avenue East, within an hour of each other on Saturday.

3h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

17h ago

Top Stories

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

1h ago

5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway
5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway

Toronto emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Jane Street at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

1h ago

1 dead after 2 separate house fires in north-end Toronto
1 dead after 2 separate house fires in north-end Toronto

Toronto firefighters were called to two homes, one on Carney Road and another on Finch Avenue East, within an hour of each other on Saturday.

3h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

17h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

16h ago

3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.

17h ago

2:04
Deputy Mayor wants to rename downtown Toronto route 'Taylor Swift Way'
Deputy Mayor wants to rename downtown Toronto route 'Taylor Swift Way'

Toronto's Deputy Mayor wants to rename a downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during the megastar's six night run in November. Erica Natividad with why not everyone is fan of the id.

17h ago

2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.

17h ago

2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro

16h ago

More Videos