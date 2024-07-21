City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 21, 2024 8:50 am.

Starting on Monday, the City of Toronto will accept the nominations of candidates for the upcoming Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection.

Prospective councillor candidates can file their paperwork at the Toronto city clerk’s office at city hall until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19.

In order to register as a candidate, a resident must meet the following criteria:

  • Must be a resident of Toronto and provide proof of a qualifying address
  • Pay the $100 filing fee
  • Submit the nomination papers with an original signature in person
  • Include a list of signed endorsements from at least 25 eligible voters in Toronto

Residents who want to run as candidates can’t legally spend or raise money on their campaign until they are registered.

A list of candidates will be posted in real time on the City of Toronto’s website.

The byelection comes after Coun. Jaye Robinson died on May 17.

Election day will be on Nov. 4. There will also be advance voting days on Oct. 26 and 27.

