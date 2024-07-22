Toronto man facing multiple charges for alleged break-in, assault in Scarborough

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment in Scarborough and assaulting a person inside.

Toronto police were called to the St Clair Avenue East and Birchmount Road area at 8 a.m. on June 30 for an assault.

They say the suspect assaulted the victim with a weapon and fled on a grey motorbike.

The two are known to each other and the suspect was previously identified as 29-year-old Roland Sarkozi.

Police found and arrested the suspect on July 14.

He has been charged with assault, assault/choking, two counts of assault with a weapon or imitation weapon, break and enter dwelling-house with intent, fail to attend court/release order, breach of probation and two counts of fail to comply with release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on July 15.