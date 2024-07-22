An alleged impaired driver is facing charges following a collision in Bowmanville that saw a man struck and killed as he was out walking with his family, Durham Regional Police Service said.

Authorities were notified of a collision on Simpson Avenue near Liberty Street South and Baseline Road at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police tell CityNews the driver of a vehicle struck another vehicle and then hit a family walking in the area.

One man was pronounced dead in hospital. A woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while an infant was unharmed.

A male driver is in custody and is facing charges multiple charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.