The Big Story

Tick talk: What to keep in mind before venturing outdoors

Ticks
Two black-legged ticks, also known as Ixodes scapularis, shown in Ontario this month. Photo: eTick.ca.

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 22, 2024 8:47 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 9:11 am.

If you get outside to enjoy Canadian nature, you’ve probably been warned about ticks and their potential to spread Lyme disease. But you may not have been warned about the other illnesses ticks can spread, like Anaplasmosis, which is currently on the rise in Canada.

Dr. Laura Ferguson is a biologist and an associate professor at Acadia University. She says checking for ticks after spending time outside is extremely important.

“The crooks of your elbows, the backs of your knees, behind your ears, your hairline, groin, belly button, toes… all the little crevices on your body are going to be the places you want to pay particular attention to, though it is good to just check everywhere,” says Ferguson.

The tick problem this year is worse than last year, and much worse than even a decade ago. So what should we do to combat their spread? And what can you do to keep yourself safe?

Click here for more tick-related resources.

