‘Kim’s Convenience’ star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee joins ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ cast

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is joining the cast of CBC’s long-running period procedural “Murdoch Mysteries.”

The public broadcaster says the former “Kim’s Convenience” star plays Insp. Albert Choi, the new boss of Victorian-era crime-solving hero Det. William Murdoch, played by Yannick Bisson.

CBC says the brand-new character debuts in the season premiere this fall.

CBC says the 18th season includes episodes that tackle a murder at a Charles Dickens convention, a worker’s strike at a factory and one in which Murdoch becomes a bodyguard for a silent film star, played by Siobhan Murphy.

Lee played Appa in the CBC comedy series “Kim’s Convenience.”

His other roles include Capt. Carson Teva in the Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian” and most recently, Uncle Iroh in Netflix’s live-action remake of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press