Toronto man arrested for allegedly stealing $55,000 worth of clothing from Queen Street stores

Police have arrested a Toronto man they allege stole more than $55,000 worth of clothing from numerous clothing businesses on Queen Street West.

The suspect was arrested at a store in the Queen Street West and Peter Street area on July 19, when police were called for a theft in progress.

Police say that the man entered the store with a mask on to disguise his identity, picked up a quantity of women’s pants and left the store without making any attempt to pay.

Police say they recovered $6,338 worth of clothing from him at the time of the arrest.

After investigating further, police allege the same suspect went to numerous clothing stores in the area between May 29 and July 18 and stole more than $55,000 in clothing.

Michael James Lewis, 42, is facing three counts of theft over $5000, twelve counts of theft under $5000 and ten counts of fail to comply probation order.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 29.