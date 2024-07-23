Wildfire near Jasper National Park prompts evacuation order and highway closures

Division supervisors from New Brunswick and Ontario deliver a morning briefing to wildland firefighters at the Algar Lake Complex near Fort McMurray, Alta., in a Saturday, July 20, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Dean Bennett and David Boles, The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2024 1:22 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2024 2:26 am.

EDMONTON — A swift wildfire in Jasper National Park swooped in from the south late Monday night, forcing campers and the 4,700 residents of the Jasper townsite to flee west over mountain roads through darkness, soot, and ash.

“Everyone in Jasper must evacuate now,” the Alberta government stated in an emergency alert just after 10 p.m.

Alberta Emergency Alert initially said residents had to flee because the fire was five hours from the Jasper townsite, but an hour later corrected that to say people had five hours to get out — meaning they had to be out by 3 a.m. local time Tuesday.

Photos and video shared on social media depicted a long line of cars and trucks, headlights on, red tail lights winking, heading out bumper-to bumper in the dark.

Drivers were urged to slow down and make themselves visible given the smoke and ash.

Evacuees were directed to head west on Highway 16 – the east-west artery through the national park — and carry with them key documents, pets, medication and any other emergency supplies.

Those without a ride were told to go the Jasper Activity Centre, Forest Park Hotel or Maligne Lodge.

Evacuees fled west because the way east was cut off by fire.

Earlier Monday night, flames closed Highway 16 from the east as fire crews battled a wildfire around the town’s transfer station nine kilometres northeast of the Jasper townsite.

In B.C., the province scrambled to find accommodation for the evacuees.

“B.C. will do everything we can to provide safe refuge for evacuees from Jasper, and are working as quickly as possible to co-ordinate routes and arrange host communities on our side of the border,” Bowinn Ma, B.C.’s minister for emergency management, said in a post on the social media site X.

Highway 93, the scenic north-south route in the national park was also shut down.

Travel was not recommended west of Hinton, Alta., which is just east of the national park.

“Please avoid the Jasper National Park area along Highway 16 and allow first responders to do their jobs safely,” RCMP said in a news release.

Parks Canada said in a Facebook post that evacuations had already taken place at numerous campgrounds, as well as the Athabasca Hostel and the Palisades Stewardship and Education Centre.

“Parks Canada is responding to multiple wildfire starts. This is an evolving and dynamic situation,” the agency said.

Jasper National Park is the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, home to campgrounds and extensive trail networks.

The Jasper blazes were one of multiple fires throughout Alberta that had already forced another 7,500 people out in a string of remote communities.

The province has been baking and sweltering for days in scorching 30 C plus temperatures.

In the far north, the three communities that make up Little Red River Cree Nation — John D’Or Prairie, Fox Lake and Garden River — remained under evacuation order as the out-of-control Semo Wildfire Complex burned nearby. It’s estimated to be more than 960 square kilometres in size.

Residents of the northern communities of Chipewyan Lake and Janvier 194 have also been ordered to leave.

More than 160 wildfires were burning across Alberta, coughing up clouds of smoke, obscuring the sky.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2024.

— with files from Rob Drinkwater and Curtis Ng in Edmonton

Dean Bennett and David Boles, The Canadian Press

