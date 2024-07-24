K’naan Warsame’s debut film to premiere at Toronto film festival’s discovery program

Somali-Canadian rapper K’naan Warsame’s directorial debut “Mother Mother” is among the films set to have world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival’s discovery program.

The film follows a widow and her son in rural Somalia whose lives are upended by a murder.

It joins 23 other titles representing more than 25 countries, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Colombia, Denmark and Greece.

TIFF says the program is meant to showcase emerging filmmakers from around the world.

Montreal writer-turned-director Durga Chew-Bose’s debut feature “Bonjour Tristesse,” an adaptation of Françoise Sagan’s classic novel starring Chloe Sevigny, is slated to open the program.

Other Canadian films having world premieres include Kaniehtiio Horn’s “Seeds,” J Stevens’ “Really Happy Someday,” Amar Wala’s “Shook” and Arianna Martinez’s “Do I Know You From Somewhere?”

The festival runs from Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

