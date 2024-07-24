K’naan Warsame’s debut film to premiere at Toronto film festival’s discovery program

A sign bearing the Toronto International Film Festival logo is carried on a forklift down street in Toronto as preparations are made for the festival's opening night on September 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 11:42 am.

Somali-Canadian rapper K’naan Warsame’s directorial debut “Mother Mother” is among the films set to have world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival’s discovery program.

The film follows a widow and her son in rural Somalia whose lives are upended by a murder.

It joins 23 other titles representing more than 25 countries, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Colombia, Denmark and Greece.

TIFF says the program is meant to showcase emerging filmmakers from around the world.

Montreal writer-turned-director Durga Chew-Bose’s debut feature “Bonjour Tristesse,” an adaptation of Françoise Sagan’s classic novel starring Chloe Sevigny, is slated to open the program.

Other Canadian films having world premieres include Kaniehtiio Horn’s “Seeds,” J Stevens’ “Really Happy Someday,” Amar Wala’s “Shook” and Arianna Martinez’s “Do I Know You From Somewhere?”

The festival runs from Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

41m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

14m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA
Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas. The investigation...

13m ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

41m ago

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

14m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

2h ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA
Toronto man arrested for allegedly grooming, trafficking woman in GTA

A Toronto man has been arrested following an investigation into human trafficking that took place between 2019 and 2020 throughout the Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario areas. The investigation...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

17h ago

2:39
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers
Rise in violence against Toronto parking enforcement officers

Fight the ticket, not the officer. Afua Baah has details on Toronto's police chief speaking out amid a spike in violence against parking enforcement officers.

17h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

18h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

19h ago

More Videos