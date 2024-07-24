Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

Rodolfo Bautista, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault.
Rodolfo Bautista, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault. Photo: TPS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 24, 2024 7:31 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2024 8:22 pm.

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard area at around 1 p.m. on Monday for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged that on Wednesday, July 10, at 10:30 a.m., the man met a woman at her residence under the guise of providing a tattoo.

Police said during the tattoo procedure, the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

On Tuesday, the suspect in this case turned himself into police.

Rodolfo Bautista, 35, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

