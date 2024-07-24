Members of outlaw biker gang charged in auto theft investigation

Members of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club
Members of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club are seen in this undated photo. OPP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 24, 2024 1:20 pm.

Two members of an outlaw motorcycle club and an associated member are facing charges in connection with an auto theft investigation.

The Ontario Provincial Police-led Bike Enforcement Unit opened an investigation in June 2023 after receiving information that members of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club were in possession of stolen vehicles.

In November search warrants were executived in Burlington, Orangeville, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Mississauga, and Paradise, Newfoundland and Labrador as well as the Bacchus MC clubhouse in Oakville.

Police say they recovered six stolen and re-vinned vehicles, ownerships, insurance, key fobs and fraudulent VIN plates.

“These vehicles are not only stolen for profit they are also used in the commission of other serious violent crimes, such as armed robberies, home invasions, serious assaults, shootings and homicides,” said Supt. Dave Costantini of the Halton Regional Police Service, which assisted the OPP in the investigation.

Rober Janes, 39, of Oakville has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of fraudulent concealment.

Chad Burtt, 48, of Oakville has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, fraudulent concealment, and fraud over $5,000.

Alam Miles, 37, of Amaranth, Ont., has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

“Members of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club use motorcycles as a cover for illegal activities,” said Det. Insp. Scott Wade of the OPP. “They are not welcome in Ontario and they will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

