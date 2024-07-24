‘Check your tickets’: OLG says recent $70 million prize up for grabs

OLG
A clerk hands a customer their Lotto Max ticket at a gas station north of Newcastle, Ontario on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2024 10:18 am.

The most recent $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said.

The OLG said the grand prize from the Friday, July 19 draw has yet to be claimed.

“Please check your tickets as soon as possible on the OLG app or at a retailer near you.”

Tuesday’s draw yielded several prizes, including a $1 million win from Maxmillions in Windsor, Ont. Two other tickets from Lotto Max, each worth $132,165.90, were also won.

OLG said two Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were won with tickets sold in the Dufferin-Peel and Welland, Ont. area.

The next Lotto Max draw on Friday will offer the $70 million jackpot and an estimated 12 Maxmillions prizes. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

36m ago

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

8m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

37m ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Several prominent alcohol conglomerates are suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with "contradictory pricing policies." Numerous...

42m ago

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by quarter percentage point to 4.5%

The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for a second consecutive time on Wednesday, but warned the path back to two per cent inflation may be uneven and would ultimately determine the pace of future...

36m ago

Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour
Toronto, GTA under thunderstorm watch, potential for 50mm rainfall in an hour

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Toronto and the GTA calling for potential torrential downpours and strong winds. "Thunderstorms have developed along a cold front that will sweep...

8m ago

Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year
Province kicking in up to $73M to speed up Gardiner construction by one year

The Ford government announced Wednesday it is providing the City of Toronto up to $73 million to help accelerate construction on the Gardiner Expressway, which could end a year earlier than initially projected. This...

37m ago

'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau
'Retaliatory measures': Alcohol companies suing LCBO, have alerted competition bureau

Several prominent alcohol conglomerates are suing the Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) over the alcohol retailer's 2023 decision to penalize suppliers for non-compliance with "contradictory pricing policies." Numerous...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

1:59
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building
Locals rally around store after motorcycle crashes into the building

The Riverside community is rallying around Little Peeps after a string of bad luck, including a motorcycle that crashed into the store front. Michelle Mackey reports.

11h ago

2:55
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead
Storms Wednesday, sunny stretch ahead

A sunny stretch of weather with follow storms expected Wednesday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

16h ago

2:39
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work
Anti-gun violence advocate Louis March remembered for grassroots work

The 'Zero Gun Violence Movement' founder fought for policy change and support for youth as the number of shootings has continued to rise in Toronto. Mark McAllister speaks with others about his legacy.

17h ago

2:23
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation
Peel Police arrest 18 suspects in major carjacking and home invasion investigation

18 people have been arrested as Peel Police target a violent organized crime ring. Shauna Hunt with the details of Project Warlock and why calls continue for urgent bail reform.

17h ago

1:39
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum
Republicans try to slow early Kamala Harris momentum

Kamala Harris has momentum and money on her side. Karin Caifa with how Republicans are taking aim at the new Democratic Presidential candidate.

18h ago

More Videos