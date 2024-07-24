The most recent $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) said.

The OLG said the grand prize from the Friday, July 19 draw has yet to be claimed.

“Please check your tickets as soon as possible on the OLG app or at a retailer near you.”

Tuesday’s draw yielded several prizes, including a $1 million win from Maxmillions in Windsor, Ont. Two other tickets from Lotto Max, each worth $132,165.90, were also won.

OLG said two Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were won with tickets sold in the Dufferin-Peel and Welland, Ont. area.

The next Lotto Max draw on Friday will offer the $70 million jackpot and an estimated 12 Maxmillions prizes.