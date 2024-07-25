Loblaw, George Weston to settle class action over bread price-fixing for $500M

Loblaws
Loblaws grocery store in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By Lucas Casaletto and The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2024 6:55 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2024 7:14 am.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and its parent company, George Weston Ltd., have agreed to pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit regarding their involvement in an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.

The class-action case was brought against a group of companies, including Loblaw and the Weston companies, Metro, Walmart Canada, Giant Tiger, and Sobeys, and its owner, Empire Co. Ltd.

The plaintiffs allege that those companies participated in a 14-year industry-wide price-fixing conspiracy between 2001 and 2015, which artificially increased packaged bread prices.

Related:

George Weston will pay $247.5 million in cash, while Loblaw will pay $252.5 million, which includes $156.5 million in cash and credit for $96 million previously paid to customers by Loblaw under the Loblaw Card program.

Loblaw chairman Galen Weston, chairman and chief executive of George Weston, apologized on behalf of the companies.

“On behalf of the Weston group of companies, we are sorry for the price-fixing behaviour we discovered and self-reported in 2015,” the statement read.

“This behaviour should never have happened. We have the privilege of serving Canadians from coast to coast. That privilege needs to be earned each and every day. Reaching a settlement on this matter was the right thing to do in response to previous behaviour that did not meet our values and ethical standards.”

Galen Weston waits to appear as witnesses at the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food (AGRI) investigating food price inflation in Ottawa on March 8, 2023
Galen Weston waits to appear as a witness at the Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food (AGRI) investigating food price inflation in Ottawa on March 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

$500M settlement largest anti-trust settlement in Canadian history

In a statement, George Weston Ltd. said the companies “apologize to Canadians for their role in a decade-old, industry-wide bread price-fixing arrangement.”

The total settlement of $500 million will involve a cash payment of $404 million, in addition to $96 million that has already been paid through the previously administered Loblaw Card program.

Per Bank, President and Chief Executive Officer of Loblaw, said Canadians count on Loblaw to provide great value.

“We will continue to work hard to deliver on that commitment.”

Lawyers representing the plaintiffs say the payout, subject to court approval, is the largest anti-trust settlement in Canadian history.

“This is a significant milestone in Canadian class action history and sends a strong message that conduct that harms consumers will not be tolerated,” said Jay Strosberg, Managing Partner, Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP.

“Importantly, the settlement provides access to evidence to be used in pursuing the case against the remaining defendants,” said Jim Orr, Partner, Orr Taylor LLP. “The expectation is that this will result in further significant monetary recovery for Canadian consumers.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

15h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Sentencing hearing set to continue for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Sentencing hearing set to continue for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The lawyer representing former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard will continue her submissions at his sentencing hearing in Toronto today. Gerri Wiebe stressed the importance of factoring in her client's...

1h ago

Top Stories

Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?
Jasper wildfires: What does it mean for travellers to Alberta and British Columbia?

Jasper was put under an evacuation order Monday night. Since that time, wildfires have moved closer to the western Alberta town.

14h ago

'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems
'We're not ready': Mechanics say Ontario's new vehicle inspection program has problems

Ontario’s plan to implement a new digital inspection process for heavy-duty diesel vehicles next month has hit a roadblock. Several mechanics, tasked with ensuring large trucks, busses and RVs are safe...

15h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman during Toronto tattoo session

A man has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at her residence during a tattoo procedure, Toronto police said. Officers were called to the Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard...

10h ago

Sentencing hearing set to continue for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard
Sentencing hearing set to continue for former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard

The lawyer representing former fashion tycoon Peter Nygard will continue her submissions at his sentencing hearing in Toronto today. Gerri Wiebe stressed the importance of factoring in her client's...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026
Gardiner repairs being sped up and now expected to be complete in 2026

The province is providing $73 million to accelerate rehabilitation of the elevated expressway by one year. Questions are now being raised about why this didn't happen earlier. Mark McAllister reports.

13h ago

2:17
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag
New vehicle inspection process in Ontario hits snag

Mechanics tasked with inspecting heavy duty trucks, busses and RVs say they lack the framework needed to perform inspections under the DriveON program. They speak out as the deadline to go online grows closer.

17h ago

2:02
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year
Gardiner Expressway construction to be sped up by one year

The Ontario government is providing Toronto with up to $73 million to help speed up construction on the Gardiner Expressway. Caryn Ceolin with what drivers can expect from the accelerated timeline.

20h ago

1:53
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation
Dramatic scenes at Jasper National Park evacuation

Dramatic images in Jasper National Park Monday night, with fast-moving wildfires forcing a hasty evacuation. Jillian Code reports on the evacuation process as shared on social media.

14h ago

2:49
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner
Two city councillors used constituent information during election campaigns: Integrity commissioner

After two separate investigations, the Integrity Commissioner found councillors Brad Bradford and Francis Nunziata both violated the code of conduct during recent elections.
More Videos