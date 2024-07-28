TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route

On July 28, the TTC introduced a new, all-night 305 Dundas streetcar route. The transit agency also extended the seasonal 203 High Park bus route to Keele station.

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 28, 2024 9:25 pm.

Last Updated July 28, 2024 9:30 pm.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced a new way to navigate the city at night while extending a bus route that services High Park on a seasonal basis.

Starting on Sunday, the TTC began operating the new 305 Dundas streetcar route.

The streetcars will operate between 2 and 5 a.m. Streetcars will run every 30 minutes between Broadview and Dundas West subway stations by way of Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street and Roncesvalles Avenue.

TTC staff said to accommodate the new service, the overnight 306 Carlton streetcar route will see changes. A statement said 306 Carlton streetcar will run between the intersection of Main Street and Danforth Avenue, and High Park loop.

While the 305 Dundas streetcars are in operation, TTC staff said Broadview and Dundas West stations will be closed to the public and riders will need to board off the street.

Meanwhile, the TTC also brought changes to the 203 High Park route. Buses, which come every 30 minutes, will now serve Keele subway station in addition to High Park subway station.

The bus route connects subway riders to various destinations in High Park, including the baseball diamonds, The Grenadier Cafe, the swimming pool and the tennis courts.

The weekend route operates 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. between June and Labour Day in September.

The TTC operates similar seasonal routes to the Toronto Zoo, Bluffer’s Park and Cherry Beach.

Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue
Dedicated TTC bus lanes coming to busy portion of Spadina Avenue

TTC 510 Spadina streetcar replacement buses are about to start using a dedicated lane along part of the route.

1h ago

Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback
Paris Olympics Day 2 recap: Harvey captures fencing bronze, Canadian women stage soccer comeback

Here's how Canada did at the Paris Olympics on the second day of competition, July 28, 2024.

3h ago

Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier
Truck shot at near Exhibition Place grounds, short distance away from shooting scene day earlier

Toronto police officers were called to the Lake Shore Boulevard West and British Columbia Drive area at around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday.

17m ago

Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end
Man, 83, charged after Toronto police allege person sexually assaulted in city's east end

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Brimley Road and Highway 401 area just after 10:35 a.m. on Sunday.

6h ago

