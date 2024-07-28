TTC introduces overnight 305 Dundas streetcar, extends 203 High Park route

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has introduced a new way to navigate the city at night while extending a bus route that services High Park on a seasonal basis.

Starting on Sunday, the TTC began operating the new 305 Dundas streetcar route.

The streetcars will operate between 2 and 5 a.m. Streetcars will run every 30 minutes between Broadview and Dundas West subway stations by way of Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street and Roncesvalles Avenue.

TTC staff said to accommodate the new service, the overnight 306 Carlton streetcar route will see changes. A statement said 306 Carlton streetcar will run between the intersection of Main Street and Danforth Avenue, and High Park loop.

While the 305 Dundas streetcars are in operation, TTC staff said Broadview and Dundas West stations will be closed to the public and riders will need to board off the street.

Meanwhile, the TTC also brought changes to the 203 High Park route. Buses, which come every 30 minutes, will now serve Keele subway station in addition to High Park subway station.

The bus route connects subway riders to various destinations in High Park, including the baseball diamonds, The Grenadier Cafe, the swimming pool and the tennis courts.

The weekend route operates 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. between June and Labour Day in September.

The TTC operates similar seasonal routes to the Toronto Zoo, Bluffer’s Park and Cherry Beach.