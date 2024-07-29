Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder

Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Turner dashes down the first base line on his RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Boston.
Toronto Blue Jays' Justin Turner dashes down the first base line on his RBI single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted July 29, 2024 4:23 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 4:28 pm.

Justin Turner’s brief tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end.

The 39-year-old was shipped out to the Seattle Mariners, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday.

The Blue Jays will receive double-A outfielder RJ Schreck in return.

Turner signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays this past February after a solid season at the plate with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. 

Related:

A hot start to his Blue Jays tenure witnessed the veteran designated hitter/infielder lead the Blue Jays in several hitting categories. But he cooled off after April, as the Blue Jays offence continued to struggle.

Primarily pegged in Toronto’s lineup as a DH, Turner swatted six home runs from the right batter’s box in his lone spell with the Blue Jays while putting up a .720 OPS through 89 games. 

The Mariners will be Turner’s third destination since parting from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022. 

The 2020 World Series champion is in his 16th MLB season and is the fifth-oldest player currently active in the majors. 

Top Stories

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Olympic gold in 400-metre medley

Summer McIntosh is living up to very high expectations at the Olympics. The Canadian swim sensation captured gold in the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday, giving her two medals in as many...

breaking

2h ago

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris
Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada's first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada's Christa Deguchi has won the country's first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 57-kg Judo final. Deguchi defeated South Korea's Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in...

38m ago

Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing
Suspect charged in alleged kidnapping of woman who remains missing

York Regional Police have laid charges after a Markham woman's suspected kidnapping. Ying Zhang, 57, (pictured below) was last seen at a wellness centre in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Steel Case...

1h ago

If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?
If your Toronto parking ticket is blank, do you still have to pay?

A woman from Barrie, Ont. reached out to Speakers Corner after receiving a mostly blank parking ticket on her windshield after a trip to Toronto.  "We were just doing local deliveries there, and the...

3h ago

