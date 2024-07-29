Blue Jays trade Justin Turner to Mariners for minor-league outfielder

Justin Turner’s brief tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays has come to an end.

The 39-year-old was shipped out to the Seattle Mariners, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Monday.

The Blue Jays will receive double-A outfielder RJ Schreck in return.

Turner signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays this past February after a solid season at the plate with the Boston Red Sox in 2023.

A hot start to his Blue Jays tenure witnessed the veteran designated hitter/infielder lead the Blue Jays in several hitting categories. But he cooled off after April, as the Blue Jays offence continued to struggle.

Primarily pegged in Toronto’s lineup as a DH, Turner swatted six home runs from the right batter’s box in his lone spell with the Blue Jays while putting up a .720 OPS through 89 games.

The Mariners will be Turner’s third destination since parting from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022.

The 2020 World Series champion is in his 16th MLB season and is the fifth-oldest player currently active in the majors.