Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada’s first Olympic gold in Paris

Canada’s Christa Deguchi has won the country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s 57-kg Judo final.

Deguchi defeated South Korea’s Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in judo in Canadian history and the fourth medal overall for Canada at these Games.

“When the referee gave me the winning gesture, I couldn’t understand what was happening,” Deguchi said. “Finally, I realized I had done it. My dream just came true. I am very thankful for everyone who has supported me.”

Huh beat Deguchi in the 2024 World Championships final in May in Abu Dhabi.

Born in Japan, Deguchi, 28, made the move to represent her father’s birth country in 2017.

“I wasn’t born in Canada, but everyone has been so supportive [of] who I am. I am so grateful.”

Deguchi advanced to the final with a win over crowd favourite Sarah-Leonie Cysique of France. Cysique went on to beat Georgia’s Eteri Liparteliani for bronze.

Deguchi lost out to Jessica Klimkait in a fierce battle for Canada’s lone Tokyo Olympic spot in 2021, with the latter winning bronze.

Deguchi flipped the script this year, finishing second at the world championships to edge Klimkait for Canada’s Paris berth.

Deguchi has won two world championships (2019 and 2023), along with a silver and a bronze.

Deguchi’s younger sister, Kelly, also competed for Canada in Olympic judo, losing her opening bout in the 52-kg division on Sunday.