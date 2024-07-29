breaking

Judoka Christa Deguchi wins Canada’s first Olympic gold in Paris

Christa Deguchi
Canada's Christa Deguchi smiles after winning against Sarah-Leonie Cysique of France in women's under-57 kg semifinal judo in Paris, France on Monday, July 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Lucas Casaletto and Sportsnet

Posted July 29, 2024 12:08 pm.

Last Updated July 29, 2024 12:38 pm.

Canada’s Christa Deguchi has won the country’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women’s 57-kg Judo final.

Deguchi defeated South Korea’s Mimi Huh. It is the first gold medal in judo in Canadian history and the fourth medal overall for Canada at these Games.

“When the referee gave me the winning gesture, I couldn’t understand what was happening,” Deguchi said. “Finally, I realized I had done it. My dream just came true. I am very thankful for everyone who has supported me.”

Huh beat Deguchi in the 2024 World Championships final in May in Abu Dhabi.

Born in Japan, Deguchi, 28, made the move to represent her father’s birth country in 2017.

“I wasn’t born in Canada, but everyone has been so supportive [of] who I am. I am so grateful.”

Deguchi advanced to the final with a win over crowd favourite Sarah-Leonie Cysique of France. Cysique went on to beat Georgia’s Eteri Liparteliani for bronze.

Deguchi lost out to Jessica Klimkait in a fierce battle for Canada’s lone Tokyo Olympic spot in 2021, with the latter winning bronze.

Deguchi flipped the script this year, finishing second at the world championships to edge Klimkait for Canada’s Paris berth.

Deguchi has won two world championships (2019 and 2023), along with a silver and a bronze.

Deguchi’s younger sister, Kelly, also competed for Canada in Olympic judo, losing her opening bout in the 52-kg division on Sunday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough, police say. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

2h ago

Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition
Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition

The Canadian women’s soccer team’s Olympic story took another dramatic twist on Monday. Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced they will appeal FIFA's sanctions to the Canadian...

1h ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

1h ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

23m ago

Top Stories

Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking
Male youth, 17, charged with stabbing Uber driver in attempted Scarborough carjacking

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in an alleged attempted carjacking during which he repeatedly stabbed and injured an Uber driver in Scarborough, police say. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers...

2h ago

Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition
Canada appealing six-point penalty in Olympic soccer competition

The Canadian women’s soccer team’s Olympic story took another dramatic twist on Monday. Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced they will appeal FIFA's sanctions to the Canadian...

1h ago

Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1
Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you're caught breaking one of Toronto's long list of parking offences you'll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1. That's when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than...

1h ago

TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks
TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

Most of the restricted speed zones imposed by TTC staff are on Line 1 while the remaining ones are on Line 2.

23m ago

Most Watched Today

9:13
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him
Blue Jays' Kevin Kiermaier like you’ve never heard him

Sports and music reporter Lindsay Dunn takes MLB star Kevin Kiermaier to work. He sings, discusses retirement and lets fans inside what the last month has been like leading up to the trade deadline.

3h ago

2:02
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse
Emotional weekend for Blue Jays Clubhouse

Lindsay Dunn speaks to players and fans about the team trading longtime Blue Jay Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox.

16h ago

0:47
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field
2 suspects sought after shooting near BMO Field

Toronto police officers say they're looking for two male suspects after a man was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
2:40
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton
Dreamy wheels roll down Eglinton

One of Toronto's flashiest classic car events has rolled into the city. The event marks an unofficial reopening for a neighbourhood struggling with construction for years. David Zura explains.

1:46
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours
Toronto Police investigate four separate stabbings over past 24 hours

Another uptick in violence so far this weekend, with at least four, separate stabbings across the city in 24 hours. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos