Man charged in alleged theft of $43K watch

A man has been charged in the alleged theft of a $43,000 watch.

Toronto police were called to the Bay and Bloor streets just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a theft.

It’s alleged a man walked into a jewelry store and requested to try on a watch. The man then allegedly fled the store without paying for the watch.

The watch was valued at $43,000.

On Sunday, Howard Mat, 31, of Toronto was arrested and charged with theft over $5,000. The watch has since been recovered.

He is scheduled to appear in court on September 19.