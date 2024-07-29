Some Toronto parking fines will more than triple starting August 1

If you’re caught breaking one of Toronto’s long list of parking offences you’ll be paying a lot more come Thursday, Aug. 1.

That’s when fines for 123 offences will spike, in some cases by more than 230 per cent.

In a release, the City says it is increasing the fines to “support safer roads and reduce congestion.”

The increases were approved by city council in April.

The City is hitting particularly hard on vehicles that interfere with the safe travel of cyclists and pedestrians.

The fines for parking prohibited vehicles on footpaths, pedestrian ways or bicycle paths are seeing the biggest increases, more than tripling from $60 to $200.

Vehicles that impede the flow of traffic will also be hit hard.

Stopping within an intersection, a frowned upon traffic faux pas, will also see also see a spike from $60 to $200.

The somewhat common offence of parking without paying the meter will jump from $30 to $50.

You can see the full list of offences and their increases here.

“Increasing fines can help reduce congestion by discouraging drivers from parking and stopping their vehicles in high-traffic areas and encouraging people to consider other modes of transportation such as walking, cycling or public transit to promote a smoother flow of traffic,” the City said in a release.

You can fight your ticket, or pay it, here.