Brampton man facing 10 charges in shooting at Polson Pier

Toronto police investigate a shooting at Polson Pier on July 12, 2026. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By John Marchesan

Posted July 12, 2026 7:13 am.

Last Updated July 12, 2026 12:18 pm.

A Brampton man is facing 10 charges after an early morning shooting at Polson Pier.

Toronto police say there was an exchange of gunfire between two people just before 3:30 a.m. in the area of Polson Street and Cherry Street.

“After discharging his firearm, the accused stole a vehicle from a rideshare driver that had customers on board,” police said in an updated release. “While fleeing the scene, the accused struck pedestrians and vehicles.”

Investigators say two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, including the man who stole the rideshare vehicle. A third person who was struck by the vehicle was also taken to the hospital. All of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say a firearm was recovered in the vehicle.

Omar Abdul Singateh, 25, of Brampton, has been charged with four counts of forcible confinement, discharging a firearm recklessly, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possessing a firearm while prohibited, robbery, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and dangerous operation.

Police did not have any description of the second suspect involved in the shooting.

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