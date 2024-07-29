TTC subway lines 1, 2 hit with 33 restricted speed zones after analysis of tracks

For TTC riders who rely on Lines 1 and 2, the subway network is once again dealing with a large number of restricted speed zones (RSZs) after a geometry survey identified track areas that need to be brought back into specification.

As of July 29, there were 33 RSZs. Most of the restrictions are on segments of Line 1 and the remaining ones are on Line 2.

TTC staff increased the frequency of geometry surveys to twice a year after an annual survey at the beginning of 2024 found several deficiencies, requiring a large number of restricted speed zones that raised questions about maintenance procedures and frustrations about slow-moving trains.

Geometry surveys involve using specialized equipment to test the rail gauge (the distance between the two rails) and wear to the tracks not easily seen with routine visual inspections.

CityNews asked the TTC about the RSZs currently in place and for a breakdown of the issues that have been identified.

Spokesperson Adrian Grundy said the first semi-annual survey happened in May and staff just “recently received and verified the data.”

He said RSZs could be put in place if track spacings are off by just millimetres, which would prevent the full-speed operation of trains.

“When the data show points of track geometry that are outside of the limits of American Public Transit Association guidelines, we implement RSZs at those points until they are repaired,” he wrote in a statement.

As for when the current issues will be cleared, officials didn’t provide a definitive timeframe or a list of specific sections affected.

“We’re using our planned early closures, weekend closures, and non-revenue hours to do the repairs. Given the number of RSZs, it will take some time to work through them,” Grundy said.

When RSZs are in place, it can result in noticeable delays for riders.

CityNews went along Line 1 in mid-February to see first-hand how travel times were impacted. At around lunchtime, a train travelling south to Bloor from Rosedale reached a speed of around 42 km/h. However, minutes later a train travelling north to Rosedale from Bloor — one of the previously identified slow-speed zones — reached a top speed of approximately 11 km/h.

List of TTC restricted speed zones

According to a list published on the TTC website, here are the current RSZs as of July 29:

Line 1

Both ways between St Andrew and Union stations

Both ways between St Clair and Davisville stations

Both ways between St Clair West and Dupont stations

Both ways between Spadina and St George stations

Both ways between Wellesley and Bloor stations

Both ways between Wilson and Yorkdale stations

Both ways between Yorkdale and Lawrence West stations

Northbound between Bloor and Rosedale stations

Northbound between Museum and St George stations

Northbound between North York Centre and Finch stations

Northbound between St Clair West and Eglinton West stations

Northbound between Wilson and Sheppard West stations

Southbound between King and Union stations

Southbound between Lawrence West and Glencairn stations

Southbound between North York Centre and Sheppard stations

Southbound between St Clair and Summerhill stations

Line 2

Both ways between Victoria Park and Warden stations

Both ways between Warden and Kennedy stations

Eastbound between Coxwell and Woodbine stations

Westbound between Jane and Old Mill stations

For the latest list of RSZs put out by the TTC, click here.