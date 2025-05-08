Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother’s Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend.

Mother’s Day events

There will be lots of events to celebrate mothers this weekend with most restaurants and hotels hosting special meals or high tea to take your mother too.

The Shangri-La, Old Mill Toronto, Fairmount Royal York, the Gladstone Hotel, Casa Loma and the St. Regis Hotel are among those hosting special events for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Ripley’s Aquarium is also hosting a high tea amongst the fish, sea turtles and other underwater creatures.

Meanwhile, Waterworks Food Hall is holding a heartfelt gathering in support of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health on Sunday. This event is designed for those who have lost a mother, offering a space to connect, create, and remember.

Sporting Life 10K

The Sporting Life 10K, benefiting Campfire Circle, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the run that supports camp-inspired programs that provide safe spaces for children with cancer or other serious illnesses.

The run starts at Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue and will end at Bandshell Park in Exhibition Place on Sunday morning.

Full details about the run can be found on their website.

Maple Leafs playoff action continues

The Maple Leafs will be playing the Florida Panthers in Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday night, and while the games won’t be happening in Toronto, there are lots of places to catch the game surrounded by fans.

The Leafs will be hosting a tailgate party in Maple Leaf Square at Scotiabank Arena with the game being played on the big screen outside.

Free passes will be available at 1 p.m. the day before each game and are available only on the Toronto Maple Leafs mobile app. Each person is limited to two passes.

The Leafs currently lead the Panthers 2-0 in the series.

Toronto Maple Leafs’ William Nylander (88) scores past Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) as Seth Jones (3) looks on during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Toronto on May 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canada’s Wonderland opening weekend

Canada’s Wonderland is opening its doors this weekend for the 2025 season. The 330-acre park features over 200 attractions, 70 rides and two themed kids’ areas, and the SplashWorks 20-acre water park.

Tickets and season passes are available now.

The first day to attend is May 8, but the waterpark is not open yet.

TTC and GO Transit

TTC

There are no TTC closures this weekend.

GO Transit service update

No GO transit adjustments

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

The eastbound Gardiner will also be reduced to a minimum of two lanes during the day and one lane overnight between Highway 427 and the Humber River, until Saturday morning due to emergency repairs.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

From Sunday, Jan. 12, until the spring, one northbound lane on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) from the Eastern Avenue on-ramp to Queen Street East will be closed to accommodate work for the Eastern/Adelaide Bridges Rehabilitation Project. One eastbound and one westbound lane on Eastern Avenue will be closed between Sumach Street and Broadview Avenue. One eastbound lane on Adelaide Street will be closed between Sumach Street and Eastern Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Until Monday, June 30, access to the Highway 401 westbound on-ramp from southbound William R. Allen Road will be closed. Detour signs will be in place to divert traffic to access Highway 401 using an alternate interchange nearby.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Until Sunday, May 18, rolling lane closures will be in effect on Lake Shore Boulevard West between New Brunswick Avenue and Strachan Avenue for road restoration following the completion of underground Toronto Hydro work earlier this year.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.