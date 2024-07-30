Toronto Raptors unveil 30th anniversary logo

Vince Carter
HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 25: Vince Carter of the Toronto Raptors during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 25, 1999 at Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images).

While fans across the country were focused on the Canadian men’s basketball team beating Australia on Tuesday, the Toronto Raptors subtly unveiled a new logo.

Ahead of their 30th season, it appears the team wanted to begin the celebrations early.

The logo is the No. 30 with the Raptors’ current logo, which was introduced in 2015, embedded into the zero while using purple as the primary colour. Along with that, the claw silhouette extends into the three, “further nodding to the dinosaurs’ presence in the creative identity this season.”

While the organization has remained tight-lipped on what’s to come for the 2024-25 campaign, it hasn’t stopped people from speculating about a rebrand, with hopes of incorporating old colours, logos, and jersey/court designs.

And after a dismal year that saw the Raptors go 25-57—their worst record in over a decade—fans could use something to get excited about.

“We’re always looking forward, working for our next championship, but years like this are a good time to reflect on our team’s history and the amazing things we’ve achieved together, with the support of our fans, our organization, and our ownership,” Raptors President and Vice Chairman Masai Ujiri said through a statement.

“Rookies of the Year. Our many All-Stars – and an incredible All-Star weekend here in 2016. And, of course, our Championship, which brought fans all across the country and the world together. Let’s celebrate these moments, as we look to add new ones to the list in the decades to come.”

Photo: Toronto Raptors/X.

Toronto has re-used previous designs before, like bringing back the original dino uniforms on occasion, notably during its 20th anniversary season.

With the 30th anniversary lining up with the news of Vince Carter’s Hall of Fame induction, could it mean the return of the purple-and-black uniforms he donned during his time in Toronto? And could the Raptors celebrate the occasion by hanging his jersey in the Scotiabank arena rafters?

The Brooklyn Nets did announce they’d be retiring Carter’s jersey this upcoming season, but with the eight-time All-Star intending to go into the hall as a Raptor, it could be perfect timing for the Raptors to do it as well.

Although details weren’t described, the franchise’s statement on Monday did mention “a commitment to a year-long calendar of special moments and events honouring the culture, the city and the icons that uplifted the Toronto Raptors and will continue to move the organization forward.” 

Fans will be able to participate in “commemorative moments and events” throughout the year, with certain game nights honouring different decades of Raptors basketball. Notably, part of the festivities will include “a celebration of the 25th anniversary of 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Raptors alumnus Vince Carter’s legendary performance and win during the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.”

Besides that, Toronto says it will announce further details throughout the season, so we’ll just have to wait and find out what exactly is in store for the anniversary campaign.

Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism
Police probe arson after North York school bus fire; community members say possible antisemitism

Toronto police say they are investigating after a school bus was found engulfed in flames in North York. Firefighters were called to a parking lot behind a grocery store on Wilson Avenue near Bathurst...

1h ago

Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game
Canada stuns Australia in women's rugby semi-final, advances to gold medal game

The Canadian women's rugby sevens team continued their thrilling Olympic run in Paris by upsetting Australia on Tuesday and advancing to the gold medal game. Canada scored 21 unanswered points to beat...

2h ago

TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion
TTC hopes priority bus lane will help ease infuriating Spadina congestion

One of the city's most egregious examples of traffic chaos is getting some relief after the TTC announced Tuesday that a priority transit lane for the buses that have replaced streetcars along Spadina...

1h ago

Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation
Condo rents in Toronto region dip for first time in three years: Urbanation

TORONTO — A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years. The report from Urbanation Inc. says average condo rents on new leases...

1h ago

