The Canadian men’s basketball team closed in on clinching an Olympic quarterfinal spot with a 93-83 win over Australia on Tuesday.

Canada (2-0) is the only unbeaten team in Group A heading into Friday’s final preliminary-round game against Spain (1-1).

The top two teams in each of the three groups automatically qualify for the quarterfinals.

Canada overcame a four-point halftime deficit against Australia by dominating the second half.

Toronto Raptors forward/guard RJ Barrett led Canada with 24 points, while Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous Alexander finished with 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks also added 16 points.

The Canadian women’s team lost its opening game to France 75-54. They’re back in action on Thursday against Australia.