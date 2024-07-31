10-year-old child missing from Jamestown area

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old child who went missing from the Jamestown area on Wednesday.

The child was last seen at 4:20 p.m. in the Martingrove Road and Finch Avenue West area.

Identified only as Tiana, they are described as five feet six inches tall with a thin build, red and black braided hair and brown eyes.

They were last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, red shorts and black and red shoes.

Police are concerned for the child’s safety and asking anyone with information to contact them.

Tiana, 10, has been missing since 4:20 p.m. on July 31/ HANDOUT/Toronto Police Services