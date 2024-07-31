10-year-old child missing from Jamestown area
Posted July 31, 2024 9:34 pm.
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a 10-year-old child who went missing from the Jamestown area on Wednesday.
The child was last seen at 4:20 p.m. in the Martingrove Road and Finch Avenue West area.
Identified only as Tiana, they are described as five feet six inches tall with a thin build, red and black braided hair and brown eyes.
They were last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, red shorts and black and red shoes.
Police are concerned for the child’s safety and asking anyone with information to contact them.