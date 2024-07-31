Canada just misses medal in women’s synchro 10-metre platform

Canada fought until the very last dive, but ultimately it wasn’t enough.

Finishing with a final score of 299.22, Canada’s Caeli McKay and Kate Miller fell to fourth place in the women’s synchro 10-metre platform diving event, failing to surpass Great Britain, who moved into third after a beautiful fifth and final dive.

China’s Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan earned a dominant gold with a final score of 359.10 — beating the silver medal-winners by a whopping 43.2 points. North Korea’s Kim Mi-Rae and Jo Jin-Mi won the silver with a score of 315.90, while the British nabbed bronze with 304.38.

McKay, from Calgary, Alta., and Miller, from Ottawa, were looking to win Canada’s second medal in synchronized diving these Olympic Games — and second for the event in Canada’s history.

Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens took home Canada’s first-ever medal in synchronized diving when they won bronze on Monday at the 10-metre platform diving event.